The Fribo robot, which sends your friends information about the fridge opening or the laundry starting, has already been tested by several people and received mostly positive feedback.

Roboticists in South Korea have created a device called Fribo for young lonely, people that monitors the owner, sending messages to the owner's friends about what its master is up to, in hopes that the messages may trigger an interaction.

"The primary function of Fribo is to share the daily activities to alleviate isolated feelings and loneliness that one experiences while living at home alone," the roboticists said about the project.