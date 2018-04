On their YouTube channel, The Slow Mo Guys reveal what happens when a truck collides with a bridge. The process of the vehicle's demise was captured in slow motion.

As it turned out, such an accident can not only do seriously damage to the truck, but also the supporting structure of the bridge. In the clip used by The Slow Mo Guys, the aluminum frame of the van broke through the bridge's masonry.

Earlier, The Slow Mo Guys also showed how cars are destroyed using a wrecking ball, normally used to demolish buildings.