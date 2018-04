A Chinese man claims to have created a new kind of calligraphy, using knives to write characters, instead of regular brushes.

Chinese calligraphist Juan Pufan uses razor-sharp meat cleavers to write letters. The process is far harder than regular calligraphy, as a knife doesn't absorb paint, like a brush. Chinese calligraphy brushes are traditionally made of high quality horse hair because it allows the artist to handle the pressure and brush strokes easily. In the video, Juan Pufan pats black ink onto the blade and begins writing on the paper.