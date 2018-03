It’s one heck of a hide-and-seek game for this dog and owner, who’s just returned from a seven-month trip.

The pup clearly knows something is afoot: she's home! But where is she? The frenzied dog runs from one room to the next in search of its long-lost parent.

Things ramp up when the dog sniffs its mama's purse and starts searching with newfound fervor.

When the two are finally reunited, the wet, sloppy, puppy kisses will make your heart melt.