On one of the graves you can see a puppet-doll in a white shirt. Next to her is a baby bottle with a pacifier filled with red liquid. Because of the optical illusion, it seems that the doll smiles ominously and looks directly at the viewer, from whatever side he approaches it.

The video gained more than 340,000 views in several days. Frightened commentators dubbed the toy "the Devil's doll" and compared it with the doll Chucky from the series of horror films.