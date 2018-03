This footage was captured during the Davit Walimska Wiosna 2018 race in Poland, when Fiat 126p pilot Marcin Szatanik drove his car off the icy track and into a ditch.

The crew of Szatanik and Karol Galysa were about to dismount before the fans sprang into action, teaming up to hoist the light vehicle out, and it was back on its way in no time.

Seeing that many people all working in concert to save the day for the drivers and keep the event running smoothly might just make your day. Rally fans are the best.