Watch, How I Can!: Swimming Koala Amuses Tourists

Koalas are not just cute animals climbing trees and eating leaves but good swimmers as well. However, they usually go swimming, only when they are in the mood.

People have gotten used to seeing Koalas, climbing trees and chewing eucalyptus leaves. However, a video that went viral via Facebook showed that these cute animals are also good swimmers.

Tourists have caught on camera a Koala that was just sitting near the waters of the Harriet River at Kangaroo Island, Australia. The animal then turned away gracefully, went directly into the river water and began to swim.

A few minutes later, the Koala was on the other side of the river.