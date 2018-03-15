Excavator Rescues Baby Elephant Trapped in Well

In a video, which has recently emerged online, a team of locals in the Indian village of Madihali, Karnataka state, came to the rescue of a young elephant who got trapped inside a well.

The poor and unfortunate animal spent the whole night in a well full of sludge. The baby had tried to get out of the pit by itself, but was too weak to cope with the problem alone. In the video one can see locals gathered around the elephant thinking of how to help the animal. Just when all the locals' efforts seemed to be in vain, the solution arrived in the form of an excavator. Then vehicle dug a trench and pushed the elephant into it with a scoop.

After the rescue the stressed animal started to fight back as it was scared. To be on the safe side the rescuers driving the excavator fled the scene.