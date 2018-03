If you want to learn something about genuine perseverance, check out this video of a huge bug slowly biting its way through a tree branch in a forest in southern Brazil.

The footage, uploaded to YouTube just several days ago, was shot in Rio Negrinho, a municipality in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, a few years ago, according to the author of the video.

The caption below the video reads: "One morning I came across this beetle next to my house. There was sawdust in the grass, so that's how I located it."