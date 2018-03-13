Activists Protest Bullfighting in Spain

Dozens of protesters opposed to the cruel practice took to the streets during the Fallas de Valencia festival dressed in specially-produced yellow t-shirts.

According to the animal protection group AnimaNaturals, over 60 bulls are tortured in a single week during the celebration honoring St. Joseph.

Usually, regulars in these kinds of protests strip down to their underwear and strap horns to their heads, but on this occasion all the protestors wore custom-made yellow tees and broke banderillas (decorated wooden sticks with sharpened points which are stuck into the bull) whilst being sprayed with red dye.

A statement from AnimaNaturalis said "We cannot allow Valencia to be stained with blood year after year. It is the shameful image that tourists who go there take back with them, that of a backward country with barbarian traditions. It is time to evolve towards parties without cruelty and respect for all animals."