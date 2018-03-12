'Canine Eugenics': Dog Show Invaded by PETA Activists

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) later tweeted the footage, describing what's going on at the show as "canine eugenics" and saying the activists were protesting against "extreme breeding."
The group issued a statement, saying: "Breeding pedigree dogs in abnormal shapes and sizes leaves them with genetic predispositions to epilepsy, heart disease, deafness, hip dysplasia, and numerous other health problems."
As for the winner, Yvette Short form Edinburgh, her firs instinct was naturally to protect her most prized possession: a two-year-old whippet, Tease.
#Crufts drama when security had to tackle an invader after Best in Show was presented. Look how fast security grabbed the trophy pic.twitter.com/uKPXB61CDh— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) March 11, 2018
