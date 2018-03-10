'Make-Up Under Camouflage': A Military Beauty Pageant in Russia

To celebrate International Women's Day, the Russian Ministry of Defense conducted a contest with traditional challenges complemented by some military disciplines.

Instead of gracing the catwalk, these girls have to crawl through the snow fully equipped under constant fire from the imaginary enemy. In order to successfully pass that stage, they also have to evacuate the wounded from the field of battle.

At the firing range, the contestants disassemble and reassemble their machine guns, throw grenades and fire at the enemy's positions.

Bikinis are swapped for chemical protection suits for the day. The most successful girls will be awarded an early promotion.