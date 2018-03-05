Fearless Mink Hustles Fisherman for Food

Judging by the reaction of the fisherman, who captured this video on the island of Sakhalin, it wasn't the first time he's had uninvited company of this kind.

The footage shows the furry rodent approaching the bucket containing the man's catch.

"Hey there, girlfriend, what do you want? Want some fish, huh," he says. "Want a fishing rod?"

"Oh, you're a no-nonsense little sausage aren't you? Here, let me open it for you. Pick any one you like."

"How about a "thank you," he asks after the mink snatches a fish and takes off. "You're welcome…"