Fearless Mink Hustles Fisherman for Food

The footage shows the furry rodent approaching the bucket containing the man's catch.
"Hey there, girlfriend, what do you want? Want some fish, huh," he says. "Want a fishing rod?"
"Oh, you're a no-nonsense little sausage aren't you? Here, let me open it for you. Pick any one you like."
"How about a "thank you," he asks after the mink snatches a fish and takes off. "You're welcome…"
Обнаглевшая сахалинская норка!😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W0sxvvcjJT— Игорь (@bmxPIuvw13MxTQo) March 2, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)