It Wasn't Even Her Pet: Woman Rescues Dog From Frozen Lake

A video of a dog walker and environmental activist Ben West shows the woman, who has not been identified, as she jumped into the lake and began crushing the ice with her bare hands to reach the animal in East Vancouver, Canada. Both the dog and rescuer were uninjured, Mr. West said. The animal was quickly wrapped in a towel and began playing with the other dogs, while the woman was taken to a neighbor's house until medics arrived to check her.
This is the most amazing thing I have ever seen with my own eyes. A dog went out on the ice and fell through at Trout Lake and without hesitating this woman went out in the water breaking the ice with her hands and rescued the dog!?! It wasn't even her dog. I'm so inspired and so happy it all worked out for the best. I saw the dog fall through the ice and screamed out. Community members all rushed to help and support her. We were all calling the dog's name so it would keep swimming. She was rushed to a house in the neighbourhood and put in a warm bath while the paramedics were enroute. A few of us then had to chase this woman's dog around in circles in the park as she looked for her owner. We finally got her and brought back to her owner. Wow… #dogs #eastVan #picoftheday #hero #yvr
