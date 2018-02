A skating rink in the shape of a heart has appeared on the ice of Lake Baikal. It is possible to glide over it both during the day and at night thanks to a special illumination.

Baikal-Live is a traditional annual art festival that gathers people from all over the country. The festival is held in the village of Listvyanka, in Irkutsk region. The entertainment program includes perfomances by musicians from different cities across Russia as well as winter amusements such as skating. The heart-shaped rink on Lake Baikal perfectly fits in with this year's slogan of the festival — "2018 — the Year of Love on Lake Baikal."