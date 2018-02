Maria Koltakova from the city of Belgorod is never bored for lack of occupation: at her venerable age, she skydives, drives karts and goes scuba diving.

The 96-year-old senior citizen flew in an Aerotube in Moscow on February 23, in an attempt to establish a new Russian record.

This is far from her first extreme experience, which is why she was nicknamed "the Iron Grandmother" in Belgorod.

Her numerous awards include the medal "For Courage" and the "Order of Glory."