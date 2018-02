10 thousand volleys fired form 15 different sites were ignited to commemorate the Defender of the Fatherland day and Red Army's 100-year anniversary in Moscow.

30 additional volleys providing the accompanying salute were fired from a different site.

Defender of the Fatherland Day commemorates the date in 1918, during the Russian Civil War, when the Red Army conducted its first mass draft.

Originally known as Red Army Day, it was renamed Soviet Army and Navy Day in 1949, and given its current title in 2002.