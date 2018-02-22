Heroes Among Us: Egyptian Policeman Catches Child Plummeting From Third-Floor

Policemen in the Egyptian city of Assiut, south of Cairo, managed to save a 5-year-old boy after he fell from a balcony, as he tried to cling to the wall.

The video shows three policemen, looking upward at the child, who is not shown in the video. One of the policemen is trying to spread out a carpet to soften the fall but doesn't manage to do this as the child falls right into the hands of another policeman.

According to the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the three police officers were — Kamil Fathi Jaid, Hassan Sayed Ali and Sabri Mahrous Ali, from the Assiut police force.

Kamil Fathi, the officer, who caught the child, was injured and brought to the local police hospital for treatment.