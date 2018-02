Kids from Yakutsk have filmed a message for Leonardo DiCaprio, reassuring the concerned actor they were perfectly fine despite the extreme cold temperatures.

Earlier this year, DiCaprio expressed his concerns over the extreme cold being a side effect of global climate change, as temperatures dropped to as low as —62C in the region.

But the locals appear unfazed by Mother Nature's tantrums. "Hello, Leo! Thank you for thinking about us. Don't worry we are doing great," says the star of the video. "The sun even came out today. You should come visit us, we'll give you a cold shower. Good luck!"