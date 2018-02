Punta Tombo is the most important colony of Magellan Penguins in continental Patagonia. More than 1,5 million of them arrive here every year in order to mate.

The first penguins arrive in September and stay at Punta Tombo until mid-March, in the hope of finding a perfect mate; because Magellanic penguins are monogamous and find one partner for life. Males perform courtship ceremonies to attract females. Sometimes they fight each other, if both choose the same female.