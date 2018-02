An adorable monkey and a faithful dog have become inseparable after losing their families.

In Cartagena, Colombia, a mongrel dog, whose puppies died, took under its care a young capuchin monkey. Local residents say that the couple became practically inseparable: the dog raised the monkey, even allowing it to ride on its back like a horse.

Opinions of citizens were divided; some want to separate the pair and introduce the monkey back into the wild, while others insist that the couple should stay together.