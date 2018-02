Spectacular slow-motion videos of boiling water turning to snow, known as the Mpemba effect, are sweeping across Russia amid extreme winter temperatures.

Incredible footage captures the moments boiling water instantly turns into snowflakes due to the extreme cold.

The recipe is pretty simple: you're just going to need a ladle with boiling water, a video camera or a smartphone on standby and a frosty day.

These particular shots were taken in Omsk in January, when the temperature dropped to —38C.