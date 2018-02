Tardigrades, also known as water bears or moss piglets are considered the most indestructable creatures on Earth able to survive extreme conditions fatal to other forms of life.

Tardigrades are the most enduring living organisms in the world. They have the ability to survive all kinds of trouble: exposure to extreme temperatures, extreme pressures (both high and low), air deprivation, radiation, dehydration, and starvation.

While the tiny organisms, prevalent in mosses and lichens don't exactly qualify as eye-candy, they actually do have superpowers.