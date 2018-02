Parents spotted the giant beast chowing down on some rubbish as they walked their kids to school in Hong Kong.

A huge wild boar has been captured on film attempting to grab a rubbish bag with its teeth as it balances on the edge of the rubbish bin outside a school.

People reacted in horror at the sighting, as boars can be extremely dangerous, with razor sharp teeth and enormous strength.

While reports have claimed the wild boar is male due to its big size, it's more likely to be a sow as males tend to leave their herd at a young age.