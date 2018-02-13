Annual Orange Battle in Italian Town of Ivrea

The so-called Battle of the Oranges is an event where rival teams fight each other with the citrus fruit on the streets.

Locals and tourists at the orange festival bombard each other with thousands of oranges in a local reconstruction of a legendary folk uprising against a cruel feudal lord.

The legend goes that the lord tried to rape a worker's daughter, but she beheaded him and led an uprising which freed the town.

On the first day of the event, 500 tons of oranges were brought to Ivrea square. People dressed as commoners began throwing the fruit at a carriage carrying people dressed as the lord's guards.