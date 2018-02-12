Chinese Carnival in Bavaria

Bavarian citizens took to the streets of Dietfurt dressed in Chinese costumes and transformed a fairy dragon into a wagon.

Musical groups and dancers participated in the parade through the town.

The tradition of the festival dates back to 1928. Ever since then, the people of Dietfurt have been celebrating the Thursday before Rose Monday by turning into "Bavarian Chinese," dressing up in Asian costumes and handing over the rule of their town (metaphorically) to a "Chinese emperor", whom they choose from among the locals. The town's mayor becomes the "imperial Mandarin" for the week.