Andrei Bugai, an extreme swimmer from Irkutsk, dived to a depth of 26 meters under the ice of Lake Baikal wearing nothing but his swimming trunks and a mask.

Bugai is considered one of the best "walruses" (people who practice and enjoy bathing in freezing winter waters) in the region.

The ice swimming enthusiast performed the feat during the ‘Winter on Baikal’ swimming festival in early January when temperatures fell to —20C.