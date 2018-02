A dog owner set up a contest he had no shot at winning: a speed-eating competition with his two golden retrievers, who came out on top by a landslide.

This guy was probably inspired by Lady and the Tramp, but this take of the noodle-eating scene for the sequel has gone terribly wrong for him.

The canines, however, seemed to break the rules down the home stretch, so he'll have a strong case for his appeal to the International Noodle Race Federation.