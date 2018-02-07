Sahara Sands Covered in Snow Again

A rare snowstorm has swept into the Sahara Desert turning the red sands white, as a small northwestern Algerian town of Ain Sefra was hit by a freak blizzard.

Incredible footage shows the area, known for its blazing heat, covered in a blanket of snow as temperatures plummeted below freezing.

Excited locals wasted no time in enjoying the unexpected snow before it melts away.

Sahara Desert town is covered in snow for the second time this year as stunned locals play on sand-dunes covered in the white stuff. A 37-year spell of no snow ended in December 2016, and it has snowed four times since then https://t.co/VPNuvV8XXm pic.twitter.com/9tHS5l0HCL — Climate Realists (@ClimateRealists) February 6, 2018

​

The freak weather is totally foreign to the region with temperatures normally hitting around 37C in the town, known as the Gateway to the Desert. Until recently, Ain Sefra had not seen snow for 37 years.