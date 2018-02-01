Thousands Gather to Celebrate Paraguay's Samba Holiday

The traditional carnival in celebration of Samba began in Encarnacion, Paraguay with crowds of spectators on hand to see the dancers perform. Bad weather couldn't stop thousands of people from enjoying themselves and the colorful captivating show. Paraguay has been celebrating the Samba Holiday annually since 1916 with the celebrations lasting a full month. It is widely considered to be an alternative to its bigger brother: the world-famous carnival in Rio de Janeiro.
All comments
Show new comments (0)