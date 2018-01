The deepest lake in the world is covered with ice. Why not enjoy an amazing opportunity to explore its astonishing beauty while gliding across it on ice-skates?

Located in the mountainous Russian region of Siberia, Lake Baikal presents the true peace of wondrous natural beauty: beginning with the hiking paths called the Great Baikal Trail that circle the lake, the astounding wildlife and culminating with dog sledding — which is ever so popular among tourists.

This video shows what it's like to ice-skate on the lake: the ice is so crystal clear, that you can see every bit of the bottom.