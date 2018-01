Meet René Casselly, a seventh-generation circus artist performing his astonishing acrobatic tricks with the help of elephants.

René starting performing while still a kid: at the age of six, performing flips and jumps on the backs of his solid friends.

Up to the present moment, he hsa managed to achieve astonishing results, winning the Youth Circus Festival in Monte Carlo twice.

The video shows his spectacular feats and warm relations with his massive friends and companions.