The full body armor was put to the test by a new unit of the Russian Engineering Corps during drills held in Murom, Russia's Vladimir Region, simulating a combat operation against militants.

The third-generation assault suit, called OVR-3SH, was designed to protect assault engineers (a new type of Russian troopers) in intense urban warfare. It consists of a protective suit with special composite plates to protect the soldier's chest and spine, a bulletproof vest and a helmet with a ballistic-protective visor. Equipped with a body camera and a built-in cooling system, the novel suit weighs only 10 kilograms.