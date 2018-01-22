Homeless Huskies Find Comfort in Sledding With Children

A new shelter for lost and abandoned Siberian Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes has recently opened in Ruza, Moscow Region, Russia. It has become the new home for some 80 pooches.

It's hard to imagine, but each of these happy dogs were fighting for their lives before they moved in here: some were lost or left all alone by previous owners, others were saved from being killed.

All the rescued canines are being treated, rehabilitated and introduced to racing, because physical activities are essential for this breed of dog — otherwise they start suffering from depression. This is why Natalya Basina, the owner of the shelter, got them involved in pulling sleds.