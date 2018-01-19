Meet Tiny Tim, an Adorable Pet Donkey Who Thinks He is a Dog

This miniature donkey was born in June 2017 on a farm in Peterborough, Canada. His mother refused to feed him as a baby, so the farmers Jodie and Ted Topping took these responsibilities upon themselves, resettling the animal into the house.

Being brought up in a family with two dogs, Tim soon started acting just like a canine himself. Now this lovely domestic donkey enjoys walks on a leash, playing with pillows and lying next to the fireplace in the fort he builds for himself from sofa cushions. What a good boy you are, Tiny Tim!