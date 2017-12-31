Freeze the World: Ice Exhibition in Germany

An exhibition named Ice World (Eiswelt in German) opened in Elstal near Berlin on December 23. Twenty three artists from 11 countries have presented their works at the 2,000 square meter ice hall. Artists formed a total of 270 tons of ice within a time period of three weeks. People can see the Eiffel Tower, St Basil's Cathedral, Big Ben and the Tower of Pisa, as well as seven icy camels from Cairo and even Angela Merkel standing before the Brandenburg Gate. Apart from the ice art, visitors are able to try potato ice-cream and, of course, mulled wine.