What Happens to a Soap Bubble in the Frost

They're curly and resemble the pictures of flowers painted on glass. The frost patterns that decorate windows every time the temperature outside falls below zero can be amusing. However, such patterns don't just appear on glass surfaces.

Soap bubbles can also turn into something resembling artwork when frozen. Now you have a chance to witness how frost patterns appear on a bubble in a slow-mo video.

Caution: You may find yourself in awe while watching this footage.