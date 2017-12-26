Kazan Divers Experience Christmas Spirit Under Cold Water

Six daredevils dove 10 meters in cold water to install a Christmas tree underwater, following a 39-year-old Kazan tradition.
Another tree has been put on the lake's surface, with both of them to be dismantled on the night of January 14.
Six divers from the Kazan club "Bentos" have installed a Christmas tree under the chilly waters of the Blue Lake.
