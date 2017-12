A young Syrian boy named Zulfikar Ibrahim apparently can get metallic objects stuck to his body literally thanks to his magnetism.

The boy's unique abilities manifested for the first time during a family dinner. According to Ibrahim, he accidentally dropped a spoon and it immediately stuck to his stomach. His grandfather became curious and immediately started experimenting with other available utensils to determine the nature and extent of his grandson's magnetism.

True or hoax? You decide.