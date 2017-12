Have you ever wondered what kangaroo babies look like when they first enter the world? Usually, they are born only about two centimeters long, weighing less than a gram. Get an up-close look at a baby marsupial developing from a tiny pink worm into a little cute cub.

Immediately after a kangaroo gives birth, her tiny, blind newborn has to do one of nature's weirdest journeys: using only its forearms, it crawls from the birth canal up the mom's body to the pouch. Once it gets inside, the tiny kangaroo attaches to one of four teats, which holds the undeveloped young animal in place. This is how it spends the next nine months, before growing into a joey, mature enough to explore our beautiful world.