Meet Jasper, an Abandoned Baby Fox That Became Part of Big Family

The cub was rejected by his mother at birth, but passionate animal lovers quickly found him a new loving home. But keeping the wild animal at home is a huge responsibility, and Jasper’s owners know it very well.

Jasper was only two days old when he was rescued by a veterinary surgery and then adopted by Natalie Reynolds from Sarratt, Hertfordshire, England. Now, the domesticated fox is part of a large family with two kids and a bunch of other pets including three dogs, a cat and horses.

Jasper has his own outdoor enclosure in her back garden, where he stays at night. According to Natalie, the eight-month-old fox goes for walks on a leash and enjoys playing with children and other animals. However, the unconventional pet smells and even bites strangers; therefore anyone considering keeping a fox as a pet should think twice.