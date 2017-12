One of the most famous glass beaches is located in California; but in fact you can visit another one in Russia.

The glass bay is located in the suburbs of Vladivostok, Primosrky Krai, Russia. This small piece of Ussuri Bay receives its name thanks to a beach scattered with particles of glass and porcelain. Of course it's not destructive to the human body, as the sea grinds all these particles for a long time, polishing them into perfect shapes.

As a result, it looks like the beach is strewn with colorful lollipops, and thousands of tourists come here every year.