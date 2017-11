Dozens of tiny blue lakes appear on the surface of Greenland's ice sheet. But their dazzling beauty is misleading; known as supraglacial meltwater lakes, they form atop the glaciers due to global warming.

When meltwater lakes and filaments become large enough to pry open fissures, they undermine the glaciers, drilling down to the bottom, and increase the level of the global ocean by an average of 1 mm per year. If the melting of ice sheets and glaciers rapidly increases, it might result in a global catastrophe.

However, according to experts' widespread scenario, this shouldn't happen in the following 1,000 years.