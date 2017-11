The aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is not a rare phenomenon in this Nordic island country – Icelanders are lucky to be able to observe the lights igniting the sky above their heads for a whopping eight months a year.

The best time to watch the Northern Lights in Iceland starts in early September and lasts until the end of April. These magical displays are caused by electrically charged particles from the sun striking Earth's magnetic field and creating green, red and blue lights close to the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.