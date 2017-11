Franky Luchetta is a blue and yellow macaw parrot that is a celebrity in her hometown of Montoro, Italy. The bird has no cage and is allowed to fly about freely. However, the feathery pet stays by her owner and accompanies him everywhere!

The parrot has been featured in a number of videos that her owner posts on the web. You can easily browse the pictures and videos showing Franky flying along her owner's car or sitting on his shoulder while he is riding a bicycle.

Being considered a superstar pet in its hometown, Franky is also gaining popularity online. The bird has a Facebook account filled with images of her. So far, Franky's account has almost 5,000 friends and more than 3,000 followers.