The precious stone, known as Le Grand Mazarin, has been put up for auction in Geneva and is expected to fetch up to $9 million.

The rare pink 19-carat diamond from the Golconda mines in India's Deccan Plateau was named in honor of its first owner, Cardinal Giulio Mazarini, who was a chief minister to French king Louis XIV in the 17th century. Since then, it was owned by Louis XIV, his Spanish-born wife Maria Theresa and other French rulers including King Louis XVI and Emperor Napoleon.

The auction is scheduled for November 14.