Bloggers Team up With FC Chelsea Stars for Trick Shots

YouTubers Dude Perfect invited the reigning EFLchampions, Gary Cahill, Marcos Alonso, Álvaro Morata, and Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea FC to snap a series of spectacular football trick shots.
In case if you are tired of usual soccer matches, this video is for you.
A weird sea beast was recently found in the shallows off Maasin City, on the island of Leyte in the Philippines. The strange 32-feet-long creature was reportedly dead.
Trying to impress the judges during a dress and swimsuit presentation, Spanish Miss Universe contestant Pilar Magro attempted to twirl gracefully on a catwalk next to a swimming pool but slipped, flinging herself straight into the water. The unsuccessful pirouette was captured on video.
Watch Iraqi Kurds, who have been seeking self-governance for decades, take their celebration to the streets, as polling stations closed across three provinces of the autonomous region on Monday.
Looks like there’s a new mama in the house.
