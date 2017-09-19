Register
    Perfect Timing: Stealthy Dog Sneaks Yummy Pastry During Live TV Interview

    Videoclub
    When nobody was watching, this cheeky pooch managed to steal a delicious empanada during a live interview on Spanish TV.

    In this hilarious video, while one of the bakers is being questioned by a reporter and her colleague is looking the other way, the dog can be seen slowly sneaking the pastry right from under their noses.

    More videos

    • Syrian Army Gains Control Of South-Eastern Deir ez-Zor
      Last update: 16:00 19.09.2017
      16:00 19.09.2017

      Syrian Army Liberates South-Eastern Deir ez-Zor Village

      On September 17, the Syrian Arab Army gained control of the village of al-Jafra in the province of Deir ez-Zor, during an ongoing battle to drive Daesh away from its last major foothold in Syria.

      0 325
    • Translucent Cockatoo Squid Flutters
      Last update: 13:19 19.09.2017
      13:19 19.09.2017

      Now You See Me, Now You Don't: Up Close View of Amazing Translucent Squid

      This incredible squid with tentacles above its head was captured on a video by a team of scientists on the exploration vessel Nautilus. It looks like a fragile glass creation: due to its amazing transparency, one can clearly see its cigar-shaped digestive gland, though color-changing chromatophores flash reddish hues to help the squid blend in.

      0 296
    • Russia And Belarus Continue Zapad-2017 Drills
      Last update: 09:00 19.09.2017
      09:00 19.09.2017

      Zapad 2017: Large-Scale Russia-Belarus Joint Drills Enter Second Stage

      The first stage of Zapad 2017 joint Russian-Belarussian war games, which began on September 14, has come to an end. Combined forces of the two allied countries participated in mock defensive engagements and practiced long distance rapid troop deployment.

      0 428
    • Ghosts Begone! German Shepherd Frightened by Decorations
      Last update: 01:00 19.09.2017
      01:00 19.09.2017

      Ghosts Begone! German Shepherd Frightened by Decorations

      Or maybe the pooch just doesn’t agree with Halloween decorations in September…

      0 696

