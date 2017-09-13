Register
00:26 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Videoclub

    Big 'Puppy' Wants to Be Held in Arms When It Comes to Scary Escalators

    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 36350

    This good boy was out in the mall with his family when he had to face his fears…

    In this adorable video, snapped on August 12, 2017, in Fortaleza, Brazil, a golden retriever called Antonio can be seen holding tightly to his caring owner, who picked his big dog up like a puppy to ride a scary escalator.

    Related:

    Doggy Door? Brilliant Pooch Opens Sliding Door
    Challenge Accepted: Gramps and Co. Take on Escalators
    Pekingese Pooch Does a Proper High Five Stretch
    Tags:
    video, animal, dog, escalator, Fortaleza, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More videos

    • Yikes! Tree Narrowly Misses Car During Hurricane Irma
      Last update: 22:34 13.09.2017
      22:34 13.09.2017

      Yikes! Tree Narrowly Misses Car During Hurricane Irma

      Definitely too close for comfort!

      0 155
    • Proton-M Carrier Rocket Launch
      Last update: 16:00 13.09.2017
      16:00 13.09.2017

      Up, Up and Away! Russia's Proton-M Carrier Rocket Launch

      A heavy Proton-M carrier rocket with the Spanish Amazonas-5 telecommunications satellite blasted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome and successfully delivered the satellite on September 12 into target orbit at an altitude of 36,000 km with the help of the Breeze-M booster.

      0 337
    • Japan's Cat Cafe Train
      Last update: 13:00 13.09.2017
      13:00 13.09.2017

      World's First Cat Cafe Train Welcomes Passengers to Take a 'Purrrfect' Ride

      On September 10, the first ever train, which combines traveling, feline companions and food, was presented in Gifu and Mie Prefectures, Japan. About 30 rescue stray cats and kittens roamed freely on a moving train, where some passengers mingled with the “kawaii” kitties while others enjoyed lunch boxes and tea.

      0 204
    • Plane crashes into tree in Plainville Connecticut
      Last update: 09:00 13.09.2017
      09:00 13.09.2017

      Plane Does a 'Somersault' on a Tree Crown

      In this video, captured on security camera on September 11, a small plane is seen veering into a tree at the Carling Technologies parking lot in Plainville, a town in Connecticut, US.

      0 427

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok