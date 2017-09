A Japanese YouTuber unveiled his hidden talent and played “Despacito” by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee on… a calculator. Watch him perform the hilarious cover version of the world’s most popular hit song!

The talented enthusiast played the tune by clicking on the buttons of two AR7778 calculators. He also used his unusual "musical instruments" to play another hit – “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, which is worth seeing as well

In August, the video for "Despacito" became the most-viewed YouTube video of all time, dethroning Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again."